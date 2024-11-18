Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the most experienced players in Indian Test cricket, having featured in more than 100 Test matches for the country.

Cricket fans are gearing up for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia starting from November 22. India’s star Test cricket batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped from the Indian squad will return to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, he won't be playing on the field, Pujara will be joining the commentary panel for Star Sports. He will offer his expertise and insights as part of the Hindi commentary panel for the highly anticipated Test series.

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the most experienced players in Indian Test cricket, having featured in more than 100 Test matches for the country. Renowned for his steady and patient batting approach, Pujara has scored 7,195* runs, including 19 centuries. His highest score in a single innings is 206 runs.

The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights.

After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18. The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.