Cheteshwar Pujara predicts end of road for Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs, picks THIS player as successor

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has shared his views on Ravindra Jadeja's future in India's ODI setup, suggesting that the all-rounder's time could be nearing its end. Pujara has also identified another Indian player as Jadeja's potential successor.

Cheteshwar Pujara believes that Ravindra Jadeja's days in ODIs may be over. Jadeja was not included in the squad for the five ODIs against New Zealand, with Axar Patel being selected instead. As the ODI World Cup approaches next year, it appears that India is prioritizing Axar and providing him with more opportunities in preparation for the major tournament. Pujara mentioned that if Jadeja were still part of India's ODI strategy, he would have been part of the New Zealand series.

"I believe so, because if you want to keep Ravindra Jadeja in ODI cricket, then he should have been selected. I'm sure it was communicated to him that he might not be selected because Axar Patel has been the main all-rounder in ODI cricket and is being given more opportunities.

"Looking at his age, I feel the team management might have told him that he is now only a part of Test cricket, so he should focus there, and that they are not looking at him for white-ball cricket. So, it could be the end of the road because, obviously, he has retired from T20 Internationals. I feel he might not be selected just for the ODIs," Pujara told JioStar, as quoted by IANS.

Abhishek Nayar, who used to be India's batting coach thinks Jadeja could still be the backup. He says Jadeja might not get back in the team right away,but if Axar gets hurt, Jadeja is the first guy they'll call. After Axar, there's really no one else.

"The valid question right now would be: After Axar, who is the frontrunner? Currently, the frontrunner is Axar Patel, and after him, Jaddu is still your insurance policy. If something happens to Axar Patel before the World Cup, Ravindra Jadeja will come into the team," he said on the same show.

India starts their important ODI series against New Zealand on November 4. It's a big chance for them to go up against a tough team, figure out who their best players are and sort out their combinations for the World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year.