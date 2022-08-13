Cheteshwar Pujara leaves fans stunned by scoring 22 runs in an over for Sussex, video viral

Cheteshwar Pujara slams 22 runs in an over

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a revelation ever since he signed with English county side Sussex and recently, the Test specialist batsman showed the world a new side of his game. Known for his patience and safety-first approach, Pujara slammed 22 runs in a single over, including 3 fours and 1 six.

The incident occurred in the 45th over of Sussex's inning, as they nearly pulled off a remarkable victory over Warwickshire in Royal London One-Day Cup 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Pujara, who has been in a rich vein of form in red-ball cricket, scored 107 runs in 79 deliveries including 7 fours and 2 sixes. The 34-year-old was dismissed in the 49th over of Sussex's inning, after which they fell agonisingly short of the finish line.

Sussex needed 311 runs to win, but they lost the match by 4 runs, despite Pujara's heroics. Even though he was unable to pull away with the heist, fans are likely to remember the incredible 45th over which saw Pujara score 22 runs in a single over off Liam Norwell.

The Indian batter smashed 4, 2, 4, 2, 6, 4 to keep his side in the chase right until the time he was dismissed. During his incredible hitting, one of the shots which also caught the attention of fans was a paddle scoop which left fans in awe.

Watch Cheteshwar Pujara score 22-runs in an over:

4 2 4 2 6 4



TWENTY-TWO off the 47th over from @cheteshwar1. pic.twitter.com/jbBOKpgiTI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 12, 2022

While many fans may not know, but Pujara has indeed played 5 ODIs for India, scoring 51 runs in total, and even though he's considered a red-ball specialist, the veteran has also amassed 30 IPL caps. He has 390 runs in the cash-rich league, with a strike rate of 99.74.

After a few years, Pujara stopped coming into the auction pool, but when he did sign with Chennai Super Kings in 2021, all of the franchises applauded his return back to the league.