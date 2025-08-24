Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'

Another major blow to Team India as legendary Test player Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from international cricket. He took to his X handle to announce the news and penned a long note.

Cheteshwar Pujara, on Sunday morning, surprised every Indian cricket fan when he announced his retirement from all formats of the game. After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirements, Pujara's retirement from the longest format of cricket has given shockwaves among cricket fans. He took to his social media handles to announce the news and said that 'all good things must come to an end'. ''Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!'' he wrote in the caption of his post.

See the post:

In his long retirement post, he mentioned how a little boy from Rajkot aimed to be in the Indian cricket team. ''Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.''

''Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,'' he added.

Thanking the board and his state cricket association, he further wrote, ''I would like to thank the BCCI and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises, and counties I have been able to represent over the years. I wouldn't have made it this far without the invaluable guidance of my mentors, coaches, and spiritual guru - to them I shall always remain indebted.''

He concluded his post by thanking his family members, including his wife Puja, daughter Aditi, and wrote. ''And ofcourse none of all this would have been possible or meaningful without the innumerable sacrifices and steadfast support of my family - my parents, my wife Puja, my daughter Aditi; my in-laws and the rest of my extended family - who have made this journey truly worth it. I look forward to the next phase of my life, spending more time with and prioritizing them.''

Cheteshwar Pujara's career at a glance

The 37-year-old made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia and played his last game also against the same team in 2023. Popularly known for his Test career, Pujara has also played five ODI games in his career, the last one being in 2014 against Bangladesh.

Coming back to his stint in Test cricket, he has scored 7,195 runs in 103 games at an average of 43.60, which includes 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

He also had a long career in first-class cricket. In a 278-match career, he has scored 21,301 runs at an average of 51.82, which includes 66 tons and 81 half-centuries. Apart from this, he has also tried his hand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he has been a part of several popular teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).