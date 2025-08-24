Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops; rescue operation underway

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

Loved watching Kajol's The Trial? Here are 5 must-watch legal dramas you can't miss

Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion

6 on-screen stars who excelled as villains in Indian serials: Anupam Shyam, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, more

Bank Holiday on August 25: Banks to remain CLOSED in this state on Monday, check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
200-foot-long wall of Jaipur's Amer Fort collapses as heavy rain lashes several districts of Rajasthan, Watch video

200-foot-long wall of Jaipur's Amer Fort collapses as heavy rain lashes...

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'

Another major blow to Team India as legendary Test player Cheteshwar Pujara has announced his retirement from international cricket. He took to his X handle to announce the news and penned a long note.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'
Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cheteshwar Pujara, on Sunday morning, surprised every Indian cricket fan when he announced his retirement from all formats of the game. After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirements, Pujara's retirement from the longest format of cricket has given shockwaves among cricket fans. He took to his social media handles to announce the news and said that 'all good things must come to an end'. ''Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!'' he wrote in the caption of his post.

See the post:

In his long retirement post, he mentioned how a little boy from Rajkot aimed to be in the Indian cricket team. ''Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.''

''Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket,'' he added. 

Thanking the board and his state cricket association, he further wrote, ''I would like to thank the BCCI and Saurashtra Cricket Association for the opportunity and support through my cricket career. Am equally grateful to all the teams, franchises, and counties I have been able to represent over the years. I wouldn't have made it this far without the invaluable guidance of my mentors, coaches, and spiritual guru - to them I shall always remain indebted.''

He concluded his post by thanking his family members, including his wife Puja, daughter Aditi, and wrote. ''And ofcourse none of all this would have been possible or meaningful without the innumerable sacrifices and steadfast support of my family - my parents, my wife Puja, my daughter Aditi; my in-laws and the rest of my extended family - who have made this journey truly worth it. I look forward to the next phase of my life, spending more time with and prioritizing them.''

Cheteshwar Pujara's career at a glance

The 37-year-old made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia and played his last game also against the same team in 2023. Popularly known for his Test career, Pujara has also played five ODI games in his career, the last one being in 2014 against Bangladesh.

Coming back to his stint in Test cricket, he has scored 7,195 runs in 103 games at an average of 43.60, which includes 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

He also had a long career in first-class cricket. In a 278-match career, he has scored 21,301 runs at an average of 51.82, which includes 66 tons and 81 half-centuries. Apart from this, he has also tried his hand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he has been a part of several popular teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS). 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Parliament security breach: Man jumps over wall, held by security
Parliament security breach: Man jumps over wall, held by security
Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Priyanka Chopra in Dostana and other Bollywood’s most talked-about saree looks on-screen
Bollywood’s most talked-about saree looks on-screen
Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'
Deepti Naval went through 'bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav with iconic, soulful scenes
5 Bollywood movies that captured true essence of Ganeshotsav
'Sterilisation, no street feeding': Key highlights of SC BIG verdict on stray dogs
'Sterilisation, no street feeding': Key highlights of SC BIG verdict on stray...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE