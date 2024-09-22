Chennai weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 and 5?

India is on track for a significant victory in the Test match; however, rain may pose a concern for the team led by Rohit Sharma.

As the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh nears its conclusion, fans are anxiously monitoring the weather conditions in Chennai, hoping that rain does not disrupt the game.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted that Chennai will experience light to moderate rain from September 20th to 25th. This inclement weather, which may be accompanied by thunder and lightning, has the potential to impact Day 4 and Day 5 of the match.

On Day 4, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Looking ahead to Day 5, moderate rain is predicted for September 21st, increasing the likelihood of delays in the match.

While the weather forecast does not indicate a washout threat, India is not willing to take any chances. India is pleased with their performance in the first Test match. Despite Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not scoring runs, most of the players performed well. R Ashwin played a crucial role in leading India to a dominant position. When India was struggling at 144/6, Ashwin partnered with Ravindra Jadeja to add 199 runs for the seventh wicket. Although Jadeja fell short of a century, being dismissed for 86, Ashwin managed to score his sixth Test century.

Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding as usual, taking four wickets to help India bowl out Bangladesh for 149. He received excellent support from Siraj, Akash Deep, and Jadeja, who each took two wickets.

In the meantime, Rishabh Pant made a remarkable return to Test cricket by scoring a brilliant century. Pant scored 109 runs off 128 balls, dismantling the opposition. This was Pant's sixth Test century, placing him alongside MS Dhoni as Indian wicket-keepers with six centuries. Pant achieved this milestone in his 58th innings, while Dhoni took 144 innings to reach six centuries. Shubman Gill also silenced his critics by scoring his fifth Test century.

Also read| 'Idhar ayega ek...': Rishabh Pant turns MS Dhoni, helps Bangladesh captain with field set-up during 1st Test