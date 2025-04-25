CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd match of IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The upcoming match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2025 at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25 is set to be a crucial showdown. Both teams find themselves at the bottom of the tournament standings, teetering on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race. With six losses each this season, one of these teams is destined to suffer their seventh defeat, leaving them with a maximum of 14 points.

CSK currently occupies the 10th spot in the points table, having secured two wins and suffered six losses. Meanwhile, SRH sits at the ninth position with an identical record of wins and losses.

In their IPL history, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have crossed paths 21 times. Of these encounters, CSK has emerged as the dominant force with 15 victories, while SRH has managed to secure six wins against their opponents.

Live Streaming details

When will CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday, April 25. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which channels will broadcast CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match be available?



The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitches have improved for batters, allowing for quicker scoring, but still offer support for spinners. In 89 IPL matches at the venue, teams batting first have won 51 times and teams batting second have won 38 times. The average first innings score is 164.

Weather report

On Friday evening in Chennai, the temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity of 80 percent. There will be no rain, so we can expect a full match to take place.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sam Curran, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

