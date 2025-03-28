CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings will face-off against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The home team, CSK, is stepping into this match with a wave of momentum after a thrilling win against their long-time rivals, the Mumbai Indians, at the same venue. Afghanistan's spinner Noor Ahmed really stood out, showcasing his skills with an impressive bowling performance that ended with figures of 4/18. Khaleel Ahmed also made a significant impact taking three wickets helping the Men in Yellow restrict Mumbai to 155/9 in their 20 overs.

On the batting side, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) put together a crucial partnership of 67 runs, pulling their team back into the game after a shaky start.

After defeating KKR in the season opener, RCB is feeling very confident right now. With crucial contributions from their new captain Ajinkya Rahane (56 off 31), Sunil Narine (44 off 26), and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30 off 22), KKR set a target of 174/8 in their 20 overs. But Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood's outstanding bowling performances, which saw them take three and two wickets, respectively, prevented KKR from reaching the 200-run milestone.

Live Streaming details

When will CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday, March 28. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which channels will broadcast CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match be available?



The CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The upcoming match will be held at CSK's home ground, where we can expect to see a pitch that is conducive to spin bowling, a strategy that has proven successful for the team in the past. The bowlers are likely to experience some movement early on, making batting a challenging task.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Chennai indicates clear and humid conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 31 degrees with an average humidity of 75 percent.

