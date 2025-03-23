CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, two iconic teams in the IPL, are set to kick off their 2025 season by facing off against each other at Chepauk.

Mumbai Indians are preparing for their opening game without their top bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who will miss the first four games and their regular skipper, Hardik Pandya. As they get ready for the 2025 IPL season, the Men in Blue still have a formidable team because of their reliable core of Indian batters and some new bowling additions. As they face off against their long-time rivals, the Chennai Super Kings, in their first match, the Mumbai Indians are eager to shake off the burden of not winning their opening game since 2012.

Once again, the Mumbai Indians will rely on their batting prowess while bringing in a couple of seasoned players from CSK, Mitchell Santner and Deepak Chahar, to bolster their bowling attack. They also highly value Trent Boult's skills in the powerplay, welcoming him back into the fold. With talents like Corbin Bosch and Mujeeb ur Rahman in the mix, MI will need one of their young Indian pacers to step up early in the tournament, especially since their batters will face a tough challenge from CSK's spin trio.

Live Streaming Details

When will CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place on Sunday, March 23. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which channels will broadcast CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match be available?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is ideal for spinners due to its dry surface and good grip. It is slow, with variable bounce, making it advantageous to bowl first at this venue.

Weather report

The weather in Chennai on Sunday evening is expected to be clear and humid, with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees and average humidity of 75 percent.

