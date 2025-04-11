CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The upcoming match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 is set to take place at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on April 11. CSK, a five-time champion, is currently facing a challenging phase after suffering four consecutive losses. They are determined to turn their luck around and secure a victory against KKR at Chepauk.

On the other hand, KKR has managed to secure two wins in the tournament but has also faced three defeats. In their recent match against LSG, they narrowly missed out on a victory while chasing a target of 239 runs. KKR is now focused on securing their third win of the season.

Live Streaming details

When will CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will take place on Friday, April 11. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which channels will broadcast CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match be available?



The CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitches are improving for batters to score fast but still help spinners. In 88 IPL matches here, teams batting first won 51 times and teams batting second won 37 times. The average first innings score is 164.

Weather report

The daytime temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius, dropping to 29 degrees Celsius at night.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Also read| 'Always put out his magic': Ambati Rayudu reacts to MS Dhoni's sensational return as CSK captain in IPL 2025