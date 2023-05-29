Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, fantasy tips

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to play IPL 2023 Finals today of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The CSK vs GT clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, Monday, May 29, 2023.

The match was supposed to take place on May 28, however, heavy rains in Ahmedabad pushed it to today's reserve day. The Gujarat Titans have been unstoppable this season and have finished at the top of the points table with 20 points, having won 10 out of their 14 games. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have managed to turn things around for themselves and are placed second on the IPL points table with 17 points, having won eight of their 14 games and lost five.

CSK vs GT Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1

Match Date: May 29, 2023

Start Time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

CSK vs GT: Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Finals Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Matheesha Pathirana, Mohit Sharma

Captain first choice: Ravindra Jadeja || Captain second choice: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain first choice: Rashid Khan || Vice-captain second choice: Devon Conway

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Finals Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Devon Conway

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar

Captain first choice: Devon Conway || Captain second choice: Rashid Khan

Vice-captain first choice: Shubman Gill || Vice-captain second choice: Ruturaj Gaikwad.