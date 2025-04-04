CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals in the 17th match of IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 17th match of the IPL 2025 season will feature showdown between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals on April 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Currently, the Chennai Super Kings are sitting in eighth place in the standings, having managed to win only one out of their three matches so far. In contrast, the Delhi Capitals are riding high with a string of consecutive victories, placing them firmly in second position on the table.

In their last outing against the Rajasthan Royals, Ruturaj Gaikwad shone brightly for the Chennai Super Kings, scoring an impressive 63 runs, even though they fell short by just 6 runs. In the meantime, Faf du Plessis scored 50 runs and Mitchell Starc had a big impact with five wickets as the Delhi Capitals defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a commanding 7 wickets.

To get those crucial two points, both teams are desperate for a victory. The Chennai Super Kings have won 19 of their 30 meetings with the Delhi Capitals, who have won 11 of them, giving them the advantage in their clashes historically.

Live Streaming details

When will CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match will take place on Saturday, April 5. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.

Where will CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match take place?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai .

Which channels will broadcast CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match be available?



The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The Chepauk pitch in Chennai usually favors spinners but pacers with slower balls and variations can also excel. The afternoon game may offer consistent batting conditions without the usual dew advantage for chasing teams.

Weather report

The weather is clear with no chance of rain interruptions, but the heat may pose a challenge with a temperature around 30 degree. CSK has a strong record against DC at this venue, but the match could be closely contested if Delhi’s top order performs well.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Deepak Hooda

