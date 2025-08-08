After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK
Despite rumors, CSK is reportedly unwilling to trade players from its current roster for Sanju Samson, whom they have shown interest in acquiring from Rajasthan Royals. The management prefers not to release key players like Ravichandran Ashwin or Shivam Dube.
Following a tough IPL 2025 season where Chennai Super Kings finished last, the team is now working hard to get back on track. MS Dhoni and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad recently visited Chennai, showing they are serious about reworking the team's plan and lineup for the next season.
Dhoni and Gaikwad have been talking directly with team managers and senior players to find the areas that need improvement. Their visit highlights how seriously the team is taking the trade window and auction periods. This hands-on approach should guide the team toward building a strong and competitive squad for IPL 2026.
Keeping key players and developing young talent
CSK plans to keep its main players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmed, and Sam Curran. The team is also backing young players like Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Anshul Kamboj, hoping to create a well-rounded team with both experienced and fresh players.
Sources say that players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Shankar might be let go to free up money and roster spots. The team wants to be smart in its approach, focusing on targeted additions rather than large-scale changes.
No big trades, but focused on auction targets
Even though there's interest in getting big-name players like Sanju Samson, CSK seems careful about making big trades, preferring to build the team through the auction. The team's approach is still based on keeping a stable core, while also making targeted additions to fix specific weaknesses that were exposed last season.
CSK's plan for a comeback
With Dhoni's leadership and Gaikwad's energy, Chennai Super Kings is set for a strong comeback. The current rebuilding phase sets the stage for a season of renewal, where good planning, a balanced team, and smart talent development will be key to their recovery for IPL 2026.
