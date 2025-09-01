Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket, here's why

Chennai Super Kings' star bowling all-rounder has announced an indefinite break from red-ball cricket to focus on the limited-over format of the game. Know more about him below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket, here's why
England's bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, has announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from Test cricket. His last red-ball game was the 5th and final Test against India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Taking to his Instagram handle, Overton shared a picture of himself in the Test jersey and wrote, ''After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket. I feel very fortunate to have played 99 first-class matches, including two Test matches for England.''

See the post:

Overton's decision to step away from Test comes ahead of England's much-awaited tour of Australia, scheduled to be played later this year. England and Australia are set to lock horns in a 5-match Test series, starting on November 21 in Perth.

''Red-ball, first-class cricket provided the foundation for my professional career and has been the gateway to every opportunity I've had in the game so far. It's where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long,'' Overton added.

''However, at this stage of my career, with the demand of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally. Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at t highest highest level for as long as I can,'' he further said.

For those unversed, Jamie Overton made his Test debut in 2022 against New Zealand, and his last one was against India earlier this year. Apart from international cricket, Overton has been associated with CSK in IPL, Manchester Originals in The Hundred, Gulf Giants in International League T20, and Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League (BBL).

