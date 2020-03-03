Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup fifth round: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in an eagerly awaited clash between the two sides in the FA Cup on Wednesday (Tuesday mid-night).

While the home side will be looking to knock-out the PL leaders, Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back with a win.

When and where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA match being played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup match will be played on March 3 (March 4), 2019, at Stamford Bridge.

What time does the Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup match begin?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match will begin at 01:15 AM IST on Wednesday(Tuesday midnight).

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool live telecast will be on Sony ESPN channels in India.

How and where to watch online Chelsea vs Liverpool live streaming?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream will be available on SonyLiv website in India.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, Tomori, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Barkley, Mount, Giroud

Liverpool: Adrián, Williams, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner, Lallana, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Minamino, Origi