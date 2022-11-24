Suryakumar Yadav strengthens his place at top of T20Is, check his stats comparison with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Suryakymar Yadav with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

In the new ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, Suryakumar Yadav achieved his career-best ratings, leaving Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan behind by a big margin.

India's star performer in T20Is Suryakumar Yadav has strengthened his position at the top of the ICC T20 batters rankings. He smashed an unbeaten 111 in the second T20I vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui to gain big points. Suyrakumar Yadav has gained 31 rating points to jump to 890 points.

Suryakumar Yadav also became the leading run scorer in T20Is in 2022. He surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan after his blistering century against New Zealand where he played a knock of 111 runs in 51 deliveries.

Suryakumar Yadav played 31 T20I games for India in 2022 and scored 1164 runs at an average of 46.56 which included 2 centuries and 9 half-centuries and this is the most by any Indian batsman in the Shortest format of the game. What is even noteworthy is that all these runs have been scored at a strike rate of 187.43.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam also had a great year with the bat. The first half of the year went fantastically well for both of them but their form started dipping since the Asia Cup 2022, their T20I numbers are amazing.

Mohammad Rizwan played 25 T20I matches this year and scored 996 runs with an average of 45.27 which included 10 half-centuries whereas Pakistani skipper Babar Azam played 26 games and scored 735 runs with 1 century and 10 half-centuries.