Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Check out Rohit Sharma's unexpected tweet in Gujarati for Axar Patel's match winning innings in the 2nd ODI

Axar Patel smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 35-ball 64, his maiden ODI fifty, to steer India to a series-clinching two-wicket win over the West Indies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Check out Rohit Sharma's unexpected tweet in Gujarati for Axar Patel's match winning innings in the 2nd ODI
Rohit Sharma on Axar Patel

 Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday praised Team India for their strong performance against West Indies in the second ODI. Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies by two wickets here at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

READ: Is Mithali Raj making a return to the cricket?, Here's what we know so far

Rohit also praised all-rounder Axar Patel, known as `Bapu` among fans, who scored an unbeaten 64 to guide Team India to victory. 

"Woah that was some performance from team India last night. Bapu badhu Saru che @akshar2026 @bcci," tweeted Rohit.  Check out his tweet.

India has now taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series. Batting first, Top knocks from Shai Hope and captain Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a massive 311/6 at the end of 50 overs in the second ODI of three-match series here at Queen`s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday. 

The WI batters had a great day with the bat as openers Hope and Kyle Mayers (39) gave a solid start. Later, bigger partnerships followed, notably between Hope (115) and Pooran (74), who put on 117 runs. Though Shardul Thakur took three wickets and restricted the run flow to an extent in the final ten overs, Indian bowlers did not have many positives to walk away with.

READ: SC sends notice to MS Dhoni in arbitration proceedings against Amrapali group

Struggling at 79/3 while chasing 312, a 99-run stand between Iyer (63) and Samson (54) provided stability to their innings. In the end contributions from Deepak Hooda (33) and Axar Patel (64*) proved to be extremely vital in taking the visitors to a win. West Indies lost control of the match despite sending back the top order in the early stages of the match and despite posting a huge total on the board themselves. Notably, Rohit Sharma will join Team India for the five-match T20I series against West Indies which will take place after the ongoing ODI series from July 29 to August 7.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot lands him into legal trouble, police complaint filed against actor
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.