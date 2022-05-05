Check out Ravi Shastri's hilarious tweet on Eid for Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

Ravi Shastri on Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

Former head coach, commentator and player of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri came up with a hilarious Eid tweet for Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. Both Indian fast bowlers are currently playing for their respective franchises in the IPL 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Shastri advised Shami to concentrate on the game first and then enjoy his "Biryani". On the other hand, looking at the current dip in form for Siraj, Shastri hilariously suggested the pacer to have his "Biryani" twice. Check out the tweet below.

Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh pic.twitter.com/uvmLzKvATI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 3, 2022

Siraj has picked up 8 wickets in 10 matches for RCB this year. Shami, on the other hand, has been the leader of the GT bowling unit. The veteran India seamer has taken 15 wickets in 10 matches and is currently at number 7 in the Purple Cap holder's list.

But Shastri’s suggestion did not seem to matter much as Shami failed to produce an impactful performance against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. He ended up on the losing side as Gujarat Titans suffered eight-wicket defeat.