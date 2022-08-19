Search icon
Check out Irfan Pathan's hilarious tweet for KKR's CEO Venky Mysore after the appointment of Chandrakant Pandit as coach

Kolkata Knight Riders recently roped in Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy 2022 winning coach Chandrakant Pandit as the franchise's new head coach.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Irfan Pathan

The two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach. Pandit will be replacing  Brendon McCullum, who was named as England’s Test team head coach recently.

READ: 'Kuldeep Yadav played liked he was protecting himself', says former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Pandit had recently helped Madhya Pradesh win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. He is one of the most successful coaches in domestic cricket, with six Ranji Trophy titles to his name.

After Pandit won the Ranji Trophy with Madhya Pradesh, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated him for creating his magic once again in domestic cricket. He had also asked on Twitter, "How about a good IPL contract for him?"

KKR CEO, Venky Mysore, quoted Pathan’s old tweet mentioning Pandit as coach in IPL by posting: “We were listening to you Irfan Bhai.”

Well, Pathan was quick to notice KKR CEO’s response and he replied with a cheeky tweet, which reads: “Haha Venky bhai????????. Wishing you and Chandu Bhai all the luck. I’m sending you my bank details ;)”

Notably, Pandit has openly admitted that he was unwilling to work as an assistant coach in the IPL, which was the reason he hadn’t yet joined any franchise, but once McCullum left the role, KKR filled it up by roping in Pandit. 

 

