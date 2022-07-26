Check out Herschelle Gibbs' hilarious reaction on Babar Azam dropping an easy catch

Herschelle Gibbs on Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is regarded as one of the finest cricketers in the world. However, even the best has to go through bad days in the office. During the second Test against Sri Lanka, Pakistan's skipper dropped two simple catches of Niroshan Dickwella and Angelo Matthews.

Pakistan had taken three Sri Lankan wickets in quick succession after the 20th over post an ordinary start with the ball in the morning session. In-form batter Dinesh Chandimal and Mathews joined hands and the duo put on a stand for over 20 overs when the chance came. Check out Babar Azam's drop catch.

BABAR AZAM WITH THE DROP CATCH OF THE YEAR #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/wBlGhvM3LH — Waqas RF (@Fed_43600) July 24, 2022

As soon as Babar dropped two important catches on Day 1 of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, he started trending on Twitter as the cricket fans displayed their disappointment. But there was one such tweet from former South African batsman Herschebbe Gibbs that drew everyone's attention.

replying to ESPN Cricinfo's tweet on Babar Azam, "Babar Azam has dropped a sitter off Angelo Mathews", check out Herschelle Gibbs' cheeky response.

Talking about the match, at the stumps of day 3, the Sri Lankan team has gained a huge lead of 323 runs in the 2nd innings and they will look forward to adding some more runs to their tally and then ask the Pakistani team to come and chase the target.