Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Check Again! Aleem Dar challenges third umpire after his decision was overturned during PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

TV umpire Joel Wilson and on-field umpire Aleem Dar were in clear disagreement over an lbw review against Ben Duckett.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Check Again! Aleem Dar challenges third umpire after his decision was overturned during PAK vs ENG 2nd Test
Image Source: Twitter

On-field umpire Aleen Dar got into an argument with third umpire Joe Wilson over a Decision Review System (DRS) call on his on-field decision on the opening day of 2nd test match between Pakistan and England,

The incident occurred during the 19th over of England's innings, after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat. Aleen Dar lifted his finger after an LBW appeal from debutant Abrar Ahmed as Pakistan celebrated their second wicket of the day. Duckett, on the other hand, reconsidered the decision pretty quickly.

The review was successful because the ball flicked the glove of Duckett, who was trying a sweep shot, before crashing into his pads. Dar, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with TV umpire Joe Wilson's ruling and attempted to have it reversed in an unusual spectacle. The Pakistan-based umpire requested that the replay be reviewed again, claiming that the spike on Snico was caused by the bat hitting the ground rather than the ball contacting the glove.

Wilson looked at the replay again, but to Dar's obvious dismay, he stuck to his judgement and urged the on-field umpire to reverse it. Duckett continued his innings after the Pakistani umpire was forced to reverse his on-field call.

Duckett, did not stay long on the crease as debutant Abrar got his wicket on the last delivery of the same over by trapping him in front of the stumps. Dar called it not-out this time, but Pakistan captain Babar got his review correct, resulting in yet another decision being reversed.

England were bowled out for 281 runs, with Abrar taking a remarkable 7-wicket haul on his Test debut for the national squad.

READ| Meet Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan mystery spinner who took seven wickets on Test debut against England

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 7540 Teacher posts to begin THIS week at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.