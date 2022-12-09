Check Again! Aleem Dar challenges third umpire after his decision was overturned during PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

Image Source: Twitter

On-field umpire Aleen Dar got into an argument with third umpire Joe Wilson over a Decision Review System (DRS) call on his on-field decision on the opening day of 2nd test match between Pakistan and England,

The incident occurred during the 19th over of England's innings, after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat. Aleen Dar lifted his finger after an LBW appeal from debutant Abrar Ahmed as Pakistan celebrated their second wicket of the day. Duckett, on the other hand, reconsidered the decision pretty quickly.

The review was successful because the ball flicked the glove of Duckett, who was trying a sweep shot, before crashing into his pads. Dar, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with TV umpire Joe Wilson's ruling and attempted to have it reversed in an unusual spectacle. The Pakistan-based umpire requested that the replay be reviewed again, claiming that the spike on Snico was caused by the bat hitting the ground rather than the ball contacting the glove.

Aleem Dar says Wilson check again man, now it hit his . Joel wilson says yes ok I will check you but no I will stand by my decision take back your decision it looked like the bat hit the ground wilson has no conclusive evidence to reverse.@TheRealPCB#PakvEng #AleemDar #Wilson pic.twitter.com/TxX3YHK8Be — Syed Waqar (@waqarsyed956) December 9, 2022

Wilson looked at the replay again, but to Dar's obvious dismay, he stuck to his judgement and urged the on-field umpire to reverse it. Duckett continued his innings after the Pakistani umpire was forced to reverse his on-field call.

Duckett, did not stay long on the crease as debutant Abrar got his wicket on the last delivery of the same over by trapping him in front of the stumps. Dar called it not-out this time, but Pakistan captain Babar got his review correct, resulting in yet another decision being reversed.

England were bowled out for 281 runs, with Abrar taking a remarkable 7-wicket haul on his Test debut for the national squad.

READ| Meet Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan mystery spinner who took seven wickets on Test debut against England