Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened

The error was widely circulated on social media, sparking accusations that India was unfairly robbed of the toss, which could have influenced match tactics, particularly because rain was predicted and bowling first might offer a strategic advantage.

On Sunday, October 5, cricket fans everywhere were glued to their screens as the Indian women's team went head-to-head with Pakistan in the sixth game of the Women's World Cup in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. These matches are always intense, but this one was especially memorable because of a controversial coin toss.

A Toss gone wrong

The energy was high even before the game started. The captains, Harmanpreet Kaur of India and Fatima Sana of Pakistan, didn't shake hands, just like the men's teams have been doing recently. You could feel the tension.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field, so India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, started batting. The Women in Blue came out swinging, quickly scoring 45 runs without losing any wickets in the first eight overs, showing they were there to win.

But the toss should have been simple. It quickly turned into a mess. Fans and experts on social media pointed out a mistake by the umpire that everyone missed during the game.

Also read| India vs Pakistan, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: No handshake at toss as Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana stick to protocol

What happened?

During the toss, Pakistan's captain, Fatima Sana, said tails, but the umpire, Mel Jones, and the referee thought she said heads. The coin actually landed on heads, which made it sound like they were right, so they gave the toss to Pakistan.

This confused many fans who felt India got cheated, especially because such a mistake seems crazy in a big tournament. People were quick to slam the officials, saying they messed up India's shot at winning the toss, which could change how the whole game plays out.

It's time for some batting firepower



Pakistan win the toss and #TeamIndia will bat first!



Catch the LIVE action https://t.co/CdmEhf3jle#CWC25 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/bqYyKrwFLt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2025

Why is the toss a big deal?

In cricket, especially when rain is expected, the toss is key to planning. With rain in the forecast in Colombo, letting Pakistan field first gave them an edge. Teams that bowl first in games that might get rained out have a better idea of what score they need to beat if the game gets cut short.

Also read| What happens if India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match is washed out? Is there a reserve day?