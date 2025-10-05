Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..

Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'

Bihar Election 2025: EC caps 1200 voters at each polling booth; check key changes

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When will state undergo polls? Here's what ECI said

Asia Cup 2025 hero Abhishek Sharma can't bring his HAVAL H9 SUV to India – Here's why

Donald Trump deploys 300 National Guard troops to Chicago as judge blocks Portland order, here's why

Ahaan Panday to team up with Sharvari Wagh for Ali Abbas Zafar’s film? Here's what we know

What happens if India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

India vs Pakistan, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: No handshake at toss as Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana stick to protocol

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened

Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..

Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical

Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'

Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened

The error was widely circulated on social media, sparking accusations that India was unfairly robbed of the toss, which could have influenced match tactics, particularly because rain was predicted and bowling first might offer a strategic advantage.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 05:15 PM IST

Cheating or chaos? Referee’s toss blunder sparks controversy in IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash - Here’s what happened
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On Sunday, October 5, cricket fans everywhere were glued to their screens as the Indian women's team went head-to-head with Pakistan in the sixth game of the Women's World Cup in Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium. These matches are always intense, but this one was especially memorable because of a controversial coin toss.

A Toss gone wrong

The energy was high even before the game started. The captains, Harmanpreet Kaur of India and Fatima Sana of Pakistan, didn't shake hands, just like the men's teams have been doing recently. You could feel the tension.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to field, so India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, started batting. The Women in Blue came out swinging, quickly scoring 45 runs without losing any wickets in the first eight overs, showing they were there to win.

But the toss should have been simple. It quickly turned into a mess. Fans and experts on social media pointed out a mistake by the umpire that everyone missed during the game.

Also read| India vs Pakistan, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: No handshake at toss as Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana stick to protocol

What happened?

During the toss, Pakistan's captain, Fatima Sana, said tails, but the umpire, Mel Jones, and the referee thought she said heads. The coin actually landed on heads, which made it sound like they were right, so they gave the toss to Pakistan.

This confused many fans who felt India got cheated, especially because such a mistake seems crazy in a big tournament. People were quick to slam the officials, saying they messed up India's shot at winning the toss, which could change how the whole game plays out.

Why is the toss a big deal?

In cricket, especially when rain is expected, the toss is key to planning. With rain in the forecast in Colombo, letting Pakistan field first gave them an edge. Teams that bowl first in games that might get rained out have a better idea of what score they need to beat if the game gets cut short.

Also read| What happens if India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match is washed out? Is there a reserve day?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cough Syrup Row: 3 states ban 'Coldrif', Rajasthan suspends drug controller; Madhya Pradesh govt claims 'deadly contaminant' in syrup
Cough Syrup Row: 3 states ban 'Coldrif', Rajasthan suspends drug controller; Mad
What is 2-minute military sleep rule? Ancient technique that can help Gen Z to calm anxious, sleepless minds
What is 2-minute military sleep rule? Know ancient technique
Gaza ceasefire talk in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends son-in-law Jared Kushner, Israel PM Netanyahu to send....
Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends...
From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness
From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness
'We've made it clear...': Ajit Agarkar’s BIG statement on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup chances
Ajit Agarkar’s BIG statement on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup chanc
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE