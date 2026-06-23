'Cheapening India cap': Sunil Gavaskar questions BCCI policy after Afghanistan series struggles for relevance

Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the BCCI's selection approach, warning that the prestige of the India cap is being diluted. The batting legend has called for a new rule to ensure representing India remains a hard-earned honour and not a routine achievement.

Sunil Gavaskar, the iconic batsman and former captain of India, made a modest appeal to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), asking them to prioritize players' well-being by granting centrally contracted players a month of rest each year. This statement came after India triumphed 3-0 in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Notably, the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan occurred just six days following the IPL 2026 final, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced off against the Gujarat Titans.

Gavaskar expressed his understanding that the BCCI must support smaller cricketing nations like Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka, but he emphasized the importance of considering the health and fitness of the players as well. The ODI series between India and Afghanistan struggled to draw crowds, with matches in Lucknow and Chennai witnessing only half-filled stadiums.

The former Indian captain further remarked that resting and rotating players diminishes the value of the India cap, insisting that only the top players should represent the national team.

“Yes, BCCI is like the elder brother to countries like Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka, and have always tried to help them grow on the field and boost their finances by touring these countries. However, our cricketers’ health and fitness are also crucial and there should be a clear month’s rest for our players in the year. India is blessed with talent and so you can rotate the players but that is cheapening the India cap. The cap mustn’t be given because a player replaces the undroppable player who is rested. It has to be earned,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

“In the Test against Afghanistan who have been honest triers but nothing more, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul scored centuries, and Manav Suthar made an impressive debut. Jasprit Bumrah was rested but wouldn’t he have liked to have added a fifer or a tenfer to his career record against this team. When India is playing, then the best team must play, unless there are injuries of course. But this resting because of workload must be avoided as much as possible. Have a look at the calendar and you will see that India is playing every month somewhere or the other,” he added.

Gavaskar mentioned that for those looking to test young talent, the best avenues are the ‘A’ team and the U-19 squad, as they provide a great opportunity. He also emphasized that the BCCI should consider the most significant stakeholders in the game—the fans.

“Yes, by all means have ‘A’ team and U-19 matches so that young players get the opportunity and the experience, but please spare our elite players and ensure they as a team and not just as individuals get at least a month’s break in the year,” wrote Gavaskar.

“This year’s schedule is already done and nothing can be changed but since the thinking is to have the IPL start and finish early next year is there, then please add a month’s rest to not just the players but the fans of Indian cricket,” he added.

India's upcoming challenge is against Ireland, where they will compete in two T20 matches in Belfast. Following that, India will face England in a series of five T20Is and three ODIs, starting on July 1.

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