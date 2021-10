Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Rangers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CCH vs RAN today in BPL 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Rangers

CCH vs RAN BPL 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Rangpur Rangers match today, December 21.

Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Rangers Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Avishka Fernando (C)

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi (VC), Lewis Gregory, Muktar Ali

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman

CCH vs RAN My Dream11 Team

CCH vs RAN Probable Playing 11

Chattogram Challengers (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes (c), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan, Nasir Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Kesrick Williams, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Rangpur Rangers (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mohammad Naim, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi (C), Lewis Gregory, Nadif Chowdhury, Mukidul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

