'Chase or be chased': Team India introduces new training drill to increase speed

The Indian cricket team have landed in Hyderabad and are looking to have their first victory over the West Indies.

As the Men in Blue begin their training, the squad has been introduced to new drills that they have undergone in order to enhance the “running speed” of the players.

In the first training session on Wednesday, the Indian players were seen doing the usual short sprint stuff in two batches standing one behind the other.

In the video posted by BCCI, the players can be seen changing their starting positions from conventional ‘on your mark’, ‘get set’, ‘go’ to doing stretching exercises and suddenly getting up and sprinting.

Some players in the first queue were even seen placing a handkerchief on the back of their shorts and those in the second line would try to chase down and pluck it out.

The new drill is said to be brought in by India's new strength and conditioning (trainer) coach Nick Webb where the players not only develop speed but can also deal with pressure.

“Players either chase someone or be chased which increases sprinting intent,” a senior IPL team trainer, who has trained many Internationals in the past, explained it to PTI on condition of anonymity.

“If I can understand after watching the video posted on the BCCI website, the purpose of the drill is to enhance running speed development and enhancing the training environment through competition,” the trainer explained.

In one more set, the players had one hand ‘virtually tied’ to the back while sprinting.

“Changing different starting positions adds more chaos and challenges movement patterns,” the trainer explained.