'I guess I'll just..': Charlie Dean breaks silence on Deepti Sharma's controversial run-out saga

Charlie Dean breaks silence on Deepti Sharma run-out saga

Days after Deepti Sharma cleverly dismissed Charlie Dean via run-out in the third ODI between India and England, the English all-rounder has finally broken her silence about the viral incident. Harmanpreet Kaur's side inflicted a 3-0 clean sweep over the Three Lionesses in their own den, culminating in a 16-run win at Lord's.

The last wicket of the contest proved to be a major talking point on social media in recent days as India all-rounder Deepti Sharma dismissed Charlie who was caught backing up too far from her crease. As a consequence, Deepti inflicted a run-out which has since divided the cricketing fraternity.

Charlie meanwhile has finally provided her verdict on the controversial incident, saying that she will indeed try to stay within her crease after reflecting back on the English summer.

"An interesting end to the summer. What an honour it is to play at Lords in England colours. I guess I'll just stay in my crease from now on," wrote the all-rounder in her Instagram post.

The dismissal was met with mixed reactions with English cricketers Stuart Broad and James Anderson among others questioning the run-out citing the 'spirit of cricket' while Deepti was backed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Virender Sehwag who felt she was well within the rules.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Indian all-rounder even revealed that she had warned Charlie Dean on multiple occasions.

"Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar... Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

After the whole controversy, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) also issued a statement regarding the episode, advising non-strikers to stay within their crease.

"This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker's end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball," read MCC's statement.