Chaos at Ekana! Angkrish Raghuvanshi hurls helmet as controversial 'obstructing the field' call stuns KKR

A dramatic moment unfolded in the IPL clash as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially given out for obstructing the field, sparking chaos in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. A helmet was hurled in frustration while Abhishek Nayar confronted the umpire, leaving KKR stunned by the rare dismissal.

Drama unfolded at the Ekana Stadium during the IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, all sparked by a rare and heated moment. KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field, and the whole KKR dugout couldn’t believe it. Head coach Abhishek Nayar stormed over to the fourth umpire, clearly losing his cool after the decision.

Here’s how it went down: On the last ball of the fifth over, Raghuvanshi played a length ball from Prince Yadav towards mid-on and immediately set off for a quick single. But as soon as Cameron Green sent him back, Raghuvanshi had to make a desperate dive to get back into his crease while the fielder’s throw came in. The ball struck Raghuvanshi on its way, and Mohammed Shami instantly appealed for obstructing the field.

The on-field umpire went upstairs. After reviewing, the third umpire felt that Raghuvanshi had changed his running line and ruled him out. The decision left KKR stunned. Raghuvanshi, clearly frustrated, argued with the umpire before finally trudging back. He smashed his bat on the ground, flung his helmet aside, and Nayar kept venting to the fourth umpire.

Raghuvanshi now joins a small list—only the fourth player in IPL history to be given out for obstructing the field, after Yusuf Pathan, Amit Mishra, and Ravindra Jadeja.

KKR’s powerplay kept going from bad to worse, with three wickets tumbling for just 31 runs. Mohsin Khan had already rattled the top order, dismissing Tim Siefert for a duck and Ajinkya Rahane for 10.

If not for Rinku Singh’s fighting 83 off 51 balls, KKR would’ve been in deeper trouble. His knock lifted them to 155/7 in their 20 overs—giving them at least something to work with.

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