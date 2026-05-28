FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
2017 Gurugram Ryan school murder case set for screen adaptation; Andhadhun, Scoop-fame Matchbox Shots to adapt book on Pradyuman Thakur aka Prince's shocking death

2017 Gurugram Ryan school murder case set for screen adaptation

Siddaramaiah resigns, says ‘obeyed party high command’, refuses to accept Rajya Sabha seat

Siddaramaiah resigns, refuses to accept Rajya Sabha seat

'Change your team': Ambati Rayudu explains why Yashasvi Jaiswal must quit RR due to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ambati Rayudu explains why Yashasvi Jaiswal must quit RR due to Vaibhav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Change your team': Ambati Rayudu explains why Yashasvi Jaiswal must quit RR due to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ambati Rayudu believes Yashasvi Jaiswal may need to consider leaving Rajasthan Royals after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning rise in IPL 2026. The former CSK batter suggested increased competition for opening spots could impact Jaiswal’s long-term role at RR.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 28, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

'Change your team': Ambati Rayudu explains why Yashasvi Jaiswal must quit RR due to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s been a standout for India in the longer formats—he’s made fans proud and really earned his spot. But in T20, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has burst onto the scene and grabbed everyone’s attention fast. Jaiswal’s played for India 55 times, but somehow, he’s still fighting to get the recognition he deserves. Sooryavanshi, who hasn’t even debuted internationally yet, already has the spotlight. Jaiswal, now in his seventh IPL season, gives everything every match, but after 426 runs from 15 games this year, he ends up overshadowed. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi knocks out over 680 runs, outshines Virat Kohli, and walks away with the praise.

That’s where Ambati Rayudu’s advice comes in—he gets how tough things have been for Jaiswal, and he’s urging him to look for a fresh start. Jaiswal’s been a key player for Rajasthan since 2020, but constant comparisons to Sooryavanshi are wearing him down. Even R Ashwin mentioned Jaiswal seems to be struggling for confidence lately. Rayudu feels strongly that Jaiswal needs a place where he can be himself and finally stand out instead of playing second fiddle.

Also read| 'Feels really good': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after Sachin Tendulkar calls his batting ‘spectacular’

Rayudu didn’t mince his words: “He needs to change his team. He shouldn’t have to bat with someone and get overshadowed every time—he’s a star on his own. If he moves somewhere else, he’ll win games single-handedly. He needs that platform, that space. Because the other guy keeps overshadowing people; it needs to be a senior who can both handle it and genuinely celebrate his success—not someone who competes even from the non-striker’s end.” Rayudu’s message is pretty clear—Jaiswal should break free, so his talent finally gets the attention it deserves.

So, where does Jaiswal go next?

That’s the real question: which of the nine other teams will grab him? Rayudu suggests the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma is close to wrapping up his stint with Mumbai, and Jaiswal’s already his main rival for India’s ODI opening spot. It just makes sense for Jaiswal to join the team where his cricket journey began. He’s carried Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“Mumbai Indians is a good team for Jaiswal,” Rayudu wraps up. Honestly, if Jaiswal makes the move, things could get really exciting.

Also read| MS Dhoni’s final game in Chennai? CSK CEO reveals huge IPL 2027 plan amid Stephen Fleming’s sacking rumours

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
2017 Gurugram Ryan school murder case set for screen adaptation; Andhadhun, Scoop-fame Matchbox Shots to adapt book on Pradyuman Thakur aka Prince's shocking death
2017 Gurugram Ryan school murder case set for screen adaptation
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala Singh arrested by CBI after bail revoked in dowry death probe
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Giribala Singh arrested by CBI after bail revoked
Fact Check: Was Kavya Maran really crying after SRH’s IPL 2026 Eliminator defeat to RR? Here’s the truth behind viral video
Was Kavya Maran really crying after SRH’s IPL 2026 Eliminator defeat to RR?
Siddaramaiah resigns, says ‘obeyed party high command’, refuses to accept Rajya Sabha seat
Siddaramaiah resigns, refuses to accept Rajya Sabha seat
'Change your team': Ambati Rayudu explains why Yashasvi Jaiswal must quit RR due to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Ambati Rayudu explains why Yashasvi Jaiswal must quit RR due to Vaibhav
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement