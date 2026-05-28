'Change your team': Ambati Rayudu explains why Yashasvi Jaiswal must quit RR due to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ambati Rayudu believes Yashasvi Jaiswal may need to consider leaving Rajasthan Royals after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning rise in IPL 2026. The former CSK batter suggested increased competition for opening spots could impact Jaiswal’s long-term role at RR.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s been a standout for India in the longer formats—he’s made fans proud and really earned his spot. But in T20, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has burst onto the scene and grabbed everyone’s attention fast. Jaiswal’s played for India 55 times, but somehow, he’s still fighting to get the recognition he deserves. Sooryavanshi, who hasn’t even debuted internationally yet, already has the spotlight. Jaiswal, now in his seventh IPL season, gives everything every match, but after 426 runs from 15 games this year, he ends up overshadowed. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi knocks out over 680 runs, outshines Virat Kohli, and walks away with the praise.

That’s where Ambati Rayudu’s advice comes in—he gets how tough things have been for Jaiswal, and he’s urging him to look for a fresh start. Jaiswal’s been a key player for Rajasthan since 2020, but constant comparisons to Sooryavanshi are wearing him down. Even R Ashwin mentioned Jaiswal seems to be struggling for confidence lately. Rayudu feels strongly that Jaiswal needs a place where he can be himself and finally stand out instead of playing second fiddle.

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Rayudu didn’t mince his words: “He needs to change his team. He shouldn’t have to bat with someone and get overshadowed every time—he’s a star on his own. If he moves somewhere else, he’ll win games single-handedly. He needs that platform, that space. Because the other guy keeps overshadowing people; it needs to be a senior who can both handle it and genuinely celebrate his success—not someone who competes even from the non-striker’s end.” Rayudu’s message is pretty clear—Jaiswal should break free, so his talent finally gets the attention it deserves.

So, where does Jaiswal go next?

That’s the real question: which of the nine other teams will grab him? Rayudu suggests the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma is close to wrapping up his stint with Mumbai, and Jaiswal’s already his main rival for India’s ODI opening spot. It just makes sense for Jaiswal to join the team where his cricket journey began. He’s carried Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“Mumbai Indians is a good team for Jaiswal,” Rayudu wraps up. Honestly, if Jaiswal makes the move, things could get really exciting.

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