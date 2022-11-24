'Change that word to coward': Justin Langer lashes out at Cricket Australia for running campaigns against him

Justin Langer (File Photo)

Former Australia coach Justin Langer slammed the unnamed "cowards" who complained against him in the run-up to his resignation, while acknowledging he should have developed a better connection with the sport's governing body.

The 52-year-old resigned in February after failing to obtain the public backing of key players and bitter contract negotiations with Cricket Australia.

He was upset that he had only been handed a six-month extension despite leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes victory over England in 2021 and then to Twenty20 World Cup glory the same year.

Several media reports, citing team sources, claimed unhappiness in the dressing room in the run-up to last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

“Everyone was being nice to my face, but I was reading about this stuff, and half of it ... I could not believe that is what was making the papers,” he told Code Sports.

“A lot of journalists use the word ‘source’. I would say, change that word to ‘coward’. A coward says, not a source.

“Because what do you mean ‘a source says’? They’ve either got an axe to grind with someone and won’t come and say it to your face, or they’re just leaking stuff for their agenda.”

"We won the T20 World Cup, we won the Ashes. We were No.1 in the world...and I've still got sacked. You can't give someone feedback, do something about it, and then that to happen," he added.

While Cricket Australia has mainly remained silent in the aftermath of the incident, CEO Nick Hockley stepped out on Wednesday to "address inaccuracies" in Langer's comments.

"Regular formal and informal opportunities to provide and receive feedback took place throughout his tenure, which is consistent with a high-performance environment," Hockley said.

"Following a comprehensive process, Justin was offered a short-term contract extension, which he rejected.

"I am disappointed by Justin's comments unfairly criticising some of our players. The playing group are aware they have my full support."

Langer took over as coach in 2018 when Australian cricket was at its lowest point in decades due to a cheating scandal, and he is credited with restoring pride in the famed baggy green hat.

