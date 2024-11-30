The ICC Board is set to convene in the upcoming days to make a final decision regarding the tournament scheduled for February 19 to March 9 next year.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) virtual meeting on Friday, November 29th regarding the deadlock over the hosting of next year's Champions Trophy reportedly concluded without any progress in just 15 minutes.

Both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are unwilling to compromise, indicating that the Champions Trophy is likely to be relocated from Pakistan. If the PCB does not agree to the proposed hybrid solution, the tournament may proceed without Pakistan's participation. However, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali believes that a tournament without India and Pakistan would not be viable.

"Who won in the meeting -- ICC, BCCI or PCB? And How could the meeting end so quickly? Ab pata chalega, Pakistan ko ek kaum bana diya hai BCCI ne (now they will get to know, the Indian board has united Pakistan)...Even those who were against the PCB, they are saying 'Whatever (PCB chairman) Mohsin Naqvi says, we will stick to that," Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

"Yeh insaaf nahi hai, ke hamari Champions Trophy pe aap daaka daalne ki bharpoor koshish kar rahe hain (it's not justified that they are trying to rob Pakistan of Champions Trophy hosting)," Ali further added.

The ICC Board is set to convene in the upcoming days to make a final decision regarding the tournament scheduled for February 19 to March 9 next year. The Champions Trophy is poised to make a comeback to the ICC calendar after a seven-year hiatus. The longstanding political tensions between India and Pakistan have resulted in these two teams not facing each other outside of major ICC events since 2008, with India not having visited Pakistan in 16 years. Despite these challenges, Pakistan did travel to India for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Also read| Days after becoming youngest ever IPL signing, Vaibhav Suryavanshi flops against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup