Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the cash prize money for the top teams in the tournament. The prize money pool has increased by over 50 per cent in the 9th edition. Check it out in detail.

Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to commence on February 19 and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the prize money for the winning and other top teams in the upcoming edition. The total prize pot has witnessed an increase of 53 per cent from the 2017 edition and reached USD 6.9 million. The winner of the tournament will not only lift the trophy but also take home the prize money of USD 2.24 million (approximately Rs 20 crore).

A substantial prize pot revealed for the upcoming #ChampionsTrophy https://t.co/i8GlkkMV00 — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2025

Other prize money pool

The runners-up will get USD 1.12 million (roughly Rs 10 crore) while the losing semi-finalists walk away with USD 560,000 (roughly Rs 5 crore) each. Every match counts at the Champions Trophy 2025 and each group match win is worth more than USD 34,000 (approx Rs 3 lakh) to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn USD 350,000 (approx Rs 3 crore) while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home USD 140,000 (approx Rs 1.25 crore). In addition, all eight teams are assured of USD 125,000 (roughly Rs 1.1 crore) each for competing in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The first global cricket tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996 promises to be a thrilling two-week competition, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. However, Team India matches will be played in Dubai. ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the upcoming tournament represents a pivotal moment for cricket. He added that the financial incentive will play a vital role in the growth of cricket.

The format of this year's tournament sees the eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals. The ICC Men's Champions Trophy will take place every four years with the world's top eight ODI teams, with the Women's Champions Trophy launching in 2027 in a T20 format.