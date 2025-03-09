The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ended with India as the victorious team, showcasing thrilling performances and standout players on cricket's biggest stage.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has wrapped up with an exhilarating final that will be remembered in cricket history. This esteemed tournament, famous for its intense matches and fierce rivalries, showcased top teams vying for ultimate glory. Fans enjoyed remarkable individual performances, stunning moments, and unexpected turns that kept them captivated throughout the event.

In a gripping final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India clinched their third Champions Trophy title by overcoming New Zealand by four wickets. New Zealand set a formidable target of 252 runs, with Daryl Mitchell scoring 63 and Michael Bracewell remaining unbeaten on 53. India's spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, effectively managed the run rate, while Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional fielding put pressure on the Kiwis.

During the chase, India exhibited resilience and tactical acumen. Captain Rohit Sharma was instrumental, scoring a steady 76 off 83 balls. Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul also played key roles, ensuring India remained on track for victory. The match concluded dramatically, with Ravindra Jadeja hitting the winning runs in the 48.5th over, sealing the championship for India in thrilling style.

Who scored the most runs in the final?

1st innings - Daryl Mitchell 63 (101)

2nd innings - Rohit Sharma 76 (83)

Player of The Match

Captain Rohit Sharma scored 76 runs off 83 balls and was awarded Player of the Match. Sharma's aggressive half-century laid the foundation for India's successful chase of 252 runs, marking his first fifty in nine ICC final appearances.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Winner - India

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Runners-Up - New Zealand

Player of the Tournament - Rachin Ravindra (263 runs)

Prize money

The winners of the Champions Trophy will receive $2.24 million in cash prizes (INR 20 crore approx), with the runners-up receiving $1.12 million (INR 9.72 crore). Each losing semi-finalist will take home $560,000 (INR 4.86 crore).

