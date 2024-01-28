Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian cricket team travel to Pakistan? Here's what you need to know

In a significant development, the Indian government has approved the travel of India's Davis Cup team to Pakistan, marking a huge moment as it will be the team's first visit there in over 60 years.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the events schedule for the 2024-27 cycle on January 27, confirming that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be hosted in Pakistan. As cricket enthusiasts worldwide await the prestigious tournament, one burning question arises: Will the Indian cricket team make the journey to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

To delve into this inquiry, it's crucial to consider historical contexts. The Indian cricket team's last bilateral visit to Pakistan occurred in 2006, with political tensions between the nations hindering subsequent tours. Since the 2013 ODI series in India, matches between India and Pakistan have been confined to ICC events and the Asia Cup.

A noteworthy development surfaced as the Indian government approved the travel of the Davis Cup team to Pakistan after more than 60 years, overcoming security concerns. This decision, marking a historic moment, provides a potential precedent for the Indian cricket team's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

It's imperative to highlight the significance of the Davis Cup team's visit, as the last encounter in Pakistan dates back to 1964 when players like Akhtar Ali, Premjit Lall, and SP Misra secured a 4-0 victory in Lahore.

With this recent approval, a window has opened for the Indian cricket team to engage in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Pakistani soil. Notably, while the Pakistan cricket team visited India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian cricket team opted not to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, holding its matches in Sri Lanka. The dynamics of India-Pakistan cricket relations continue to shape the anticipation surrounding this impending decision.