Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian cricket team travel to Pakistan? Here's what you need to know

Twitter
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

3 US service members killed, many wounded in drone attack in Jordan

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Meet IIT grad who became IPS, then IAS officer in sixth attempt, his UPSC rank was…

10 Indian actors whose films earned Rs 100 crore on opening day 

10 foods and beverages to avoid arthritis

10 foods that improve gut for healthy digestive system

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

Munawar Faruqui crowned winner of Bigg Boss 17, breaks down in tears as he beats Abhishek Kumar in grand finale

Mannara Chopra eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, reveals her mother convinced her for the show

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

HomeCricket

Cricket

Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian cricket team travel to Pakistan? Here's what you need to know

In a significant development, the Indian government has approved the travel of India's Davis Cup team to Pakistan, marking a huge moment as it will be the team's first visit there in over 60 years.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the events schedule for the 2024-27 cycle on January 27, confirming that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be hosted in Pakistan. As cricket enthusiasts worldwide await the prestigious tournament, one burning question arises: Will the Indian cricket team make the journey to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

To delve into this inquiry, it's crucial to consider historical contexts. The Indian cricket team's last bilateral visit to Pakistan occurred in 2006, with political tensions between the nations hindering subsequent tours. Since the 2013 ODI series in India, matches between India and Pakistan have been confined to ICC events and the Asia Cup.

A noteworthy development surfaced as the Indian government approved the travel of the Davis Cup team to Pakistan after more than 60 years, overcoming security concerns. This decision, marking a historic moment, provides a potential precedent for the Indian cricket team's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

It's imperative to highlight the significance of the Davis Cup team's visit, as the last encounter in Pakistan dates back to 1964 when players like Akhtar Ali, Premjit Lall, and SP Misra secured a 4-0 victory in Lahore.

With this recent approval, a window has opened for the Indian cricket team to engage in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Pakistani soil. Notably, while the Pakistan cricket team visited India for the 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian cricket team opted not to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, holding its matches in Sri Lanka. The dynamics of India-Pakistan cricket relations continue to shape the anticipation surrounding this impending decision.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monkey Man trailer: Dev Patel channels John Wick in his first directorial, Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut

Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM, to form govt again with BJP support

Video of people cooking food on train tracks near Mumbai goes viral, Railways reacts

Not Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, or SS Rajamouli, this director has won most National Film Awards for Best Direction

Meet actress who dated star India cricketer for 8 years, quit acting after marriage, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE