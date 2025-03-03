After the league stage in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 concluded on Sunday, four teams including India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand are all set for the knockout round of semi-finals starting on March 4. Know below what will happen if semi-final matches get washed out due to rain?

Champions Trophy 2025 is being hosted by Pakistan but with a hybrid model. All Team India matches are scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium while non-India matches will be held in either Lahore, Rawalpindi or Karachi. The first semi-final clash between India and Australia will take place in Dubai while the South Africa and New Zealand match will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. In the 15-match tournament, a couple of games got washed out due to heavy rain including Afghanistan's must-win game against the Aussies. This has cost a few teams their fate in the ongoing ICC tournament. Now, the question which arises in the minds of cricket fans that will the upcoming games also witness the same fate and be abandoned.

What happens if upcoming CT2025 games get washed out?

The answer is quite simple! International Cricket Council (ICC) before announcing any tournament, announce a reserve day for the semi-final and final games. It means that the India vs Australia match has a reserve day on March 5 and South Africa vs New Zealand game has a reserve day on March 6 in case rain disrupts play.

If the reserve day game also gets washed out, then the team which has topped their group will by default qualify for the next round, The Final. CT2025 Final, which is scheduled to be played on March 9, has a reserve day on Monday, March 10. If the reserve day for the final also gets washed out, then the trophy will be shared with both finalists, which happened in the 2002 edition.

Venue for CT2025 Final

Since the ICC Champions Trophy is been played in a hybrid model, all of Team India matches will take place in a neutral venue in Dubai. If India win its match against Australia, the final will be played in Dubai else in Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium.