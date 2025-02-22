Virat has an impressive ODI record against Pakistan, having scored 678 runs in 16 matches at an average of 52.15 and a strike rate of 100.29.

Virat Kohli was seen engaging in an intense training session, demonstrating his unwavering focus and determination as he prepares for the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this thrilling match on Sunday, February 23.

The day before the IND vs PAK match, Kohli arrived three hours early for India's practice session, demonstrating his meticulous preparation. He is keen to contribute significantly in this important match and aid India in winning the championship for the second time.

Although Indian cricket fans expressed concern after a photo of Virat with an ice pack on his left leg circulated on social media, there has been no official word on his fitness. The star batsman appeared ready and focused for the upcoming high-stakes match.

Virat Kohli spotted with an ice pack on his left leg after India’s practice session ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. A concern or just routine recovery? #INDvPAK #ViratKohli #CT2025 pic.twitter.com/eSUSETB6FY — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) February 22, 2025

India kicked off their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a positive note, delivering a strong all-around performance to achieve a six-wicket victory in their opening Group A match against Bangladesh, where Virat contributed 22 runs.

It's important to mention that Virat had recently missed a match against England in the three-match ODI series at home due to a knee issue. He made a strong comeback with a half-century in the third game, helping India achieve a 3-0 whitewash over the Jos Buttler-led team.

Conversely, Pakistan had a rough start in the Champions Trophy 2025, suffering a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in Karachi. To make matters worse, star opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

