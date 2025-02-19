India is set to kick off their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20, facing Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

India is getting ready for its Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on February 20. Team India will enter the tournament with just three fast bowlers and five spinners, raising some questions about their bowling composition. The fact that Jasprit Bumrah was unable to play because of a back ailment he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a major blow for India.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan remains hopeful and believes the team will step up when it matters most. Harshit Rana, a promising pacer, has been called up to replace Bumrah and made a strong impression during his ODI debut against England. In just a few months, Rana has played for India in all three formats, and Dhawan is confident that he can provide the much-needed energy to the Indian team in Dubai.

“My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly. For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this,” Shikhar Dhawan wrote in his column for the ICC.

“At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting – keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament,” he added.

“I like his attitude, he is a go-getter and he is not afraid of anything. He accepts challenges and we have seen in the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real x-factor for India,” said Dhawan.

Dhawan stands out as one of the tournament's most accomplished batters, amassing 701 runs in just 10 innings, boasting an impressive average of 77.88. He has notched up three centuries, with his highest score being 125 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

