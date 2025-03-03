Ahead of the high-voltage semi-final clash between India and Australia, legendary cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri has picked his playing XI for the Men in Blue. Check it out here.

India and Australia are set to face each other in the first semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday. Ahead of the clash, former India head coach and legendary player Ravi Shastri has picked his playing XI for the match, which he thinks should play against the ODI World Champions. As per Shastri, the Men in Blue should play with the same team which played against New Zealand in the third and last league game where the Rohit Sharma-led side clinched the match by 44 runs with four spinners in the playing XI.

Ravi Shastri wants same lineup for semis

The legendary player believes India should stick with the same lineup with spin being the preferred route for the slow Dubai pitch. ''The Square is a little tired at the moment, people have run on the pitch that is going to be used the day after, so the spinners will again come into play,'' Shastri said after India clinched its last league match against NZ with the help of four spinners.

India unleashed its spin attack with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and 'mystery spinner' Varun Chakaravarthy on the slow track of Dubai against the Kiwis going with four spinners as Harshit Rana was rested in the match. A total of 37.3 overs were bowled by these spinners as they succeeded in controlling New Zealand's batting effectively, picking nine out of 10 wickets. ''So if you bat first, put anything over 240-250, it's going to be very competitive in a big game like a semi-final,'' Shastri added.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 upcoming matches

India will take on Australia in the first semi-final game in Dubai while New Zealand are set for a clash with South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore the next day, March 5. If India win its upcoming knockout match, the finals on March 9 will be held at the Dubai International Stadium else in Lahore, Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)