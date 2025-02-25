The 7th game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Australia and South Africa, is in jeopardy due to weather conditions. There is over a 60 per cent chance of rain to be continued due to which the match could be washed out. Check out the Group B qualification scenario if the match gets abandoned.

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between Australia and South Africa hasn't started on time due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi. The weather conditions in the city have already delayed the toss and put the crucial Group B clash in jeopardy. If the rain continues and the game ends without a result, the scenario in Group B would get interesting as both Australia and South Africa will require a huge win in their third match to qualify for the semis of the Champions Trophy.

Possible scenarios in case AUS vs SA match gets abandoned:

First Possibility

If the match gets washed out, both Australia and South Africa will be awarded one point each. As per the Group B points table, if they win their next and last league match, both teams will be qualified for the semis.

Second Possibility

If South Africa win their third game, which is against England and Australia loses to Afghanistan, the Proteas will qualify for the next knockout round. Not only this, England and Afghanistan to lock horns on February 26 and if the English team win the game but loses their game to South Africa on March 1, Aussies will automatically qualify even with 3 points.

Third Possibility

If Australia defeat Afghanistan and South Africa lose to England, the Oceanic nation will qualify for the semis. If Afghanistan beats England, the Proteas will qualify with its three points.

Fourth Possibility

If both Australia and South Africa lose their third game, the winner of the England and Afghanistan match will qualify to the semis and the second qualifier will depend on the net run rate between the Kangaroos and the Proteas.