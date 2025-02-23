Pakistan suffered a disappointing 6-wicket loss to India in their second group match of the Champions Trophy.

The match between India and Pakistan at the Champions Trophy on Sunday turned out to be quite one-sided, with Rohit Sharma's team clinching a solid 6-wicket victory in Dubai. India successfully chased down a target of 241 runs, driven by impressive performances from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, both scoring 56 runs. This win has placed Pakistan in a tough spot, as they now need to depend on the outcomes of other matches to have a chance at advancing to the semi-finals.

While the defeat to India hasn't outright eliminated Pakistan, it has greatly reduced their chances of moving on. With a concerning net run rate of -1.087, Pakistan must now hope that India and Bangladesh can defeat New Zealand in the remaining group matches.

New Zealand, who had previously beaten Pakistan in the tournament, is set to face Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday, while India will go up against New Zealand in their final group stage match on March 2.

If New Zealand wins against Bangladesh, they will secure a place in the semi-finals alongside India, making the final Group A match a contest for the top two spots. In this case, Pakistan's campaign will end, no matter how they perform in their last match.

For Pakistan, the situation is straightforward - they need Bangladesh to pull off an upset against New Zealand and then must defeat Najmul Hossain Shanto's team in their final group match in Rawalpindi.

