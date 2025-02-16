The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy is fast approaching, with the two arch-rivals scheduled to clash on February 23 in Dubai.

The much anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy is quickly approaching; the two rivals will square off in Dubai on February 23. The players on both sides are well aware of the strong feelings associated with this intense rivalry and its significance for the millions of fans on both sides of the border, despite the fact that it may seem like just another game.

In response to a question concerning the importance of the upcoming match, Pakistan's vice-captain, Agha Salman, noted that although defeating India in a single game is important, it pales in comparison to the ultimate goal of winning the Champions Trophy. This viewpoint emphasizes the intense rivalry and significant stakes that will be apparent when these two titans of cricket square off on the field.

"I am excited for the Champions Trophy as Pakistan hosting an ICC event is special. Being from Lahore, lifting the trophy in my hometown would be a dream come true for me. The Pakistan team has the potential to win it," Salman said during a chat on PCB Podcast.

"The atmosphere during the India-Pakistan match remains very different. As they say it is the biggest game in the world. But the thing is that is just one game, so winning the Champions Trophy is more important, rather than winning that one game," Salman said.

In the Pakistan cricketing community, there are those who consider defeating India to be a greater accomplishment than winning ICC events. However, Salman does not subscribe to this belief.

"Agar woh jeet jaye aur Champions Trophy na jeetey toh koi faida toh hai nahi. Agar woh, Allah na kare, match haarte bhi hain aur Champions Trophy jeetey, toh mere khyaal se mere liye woh sabse badi cheez hai," he added.

Also read| 'Don’t hug Virat Kohli, Indians': Mohammad Rizwan and Co sent stern message ahead of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy clash