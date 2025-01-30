With the anticipation growing for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, several key updates have surfaced as we approach the tournament's start on February 19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC), is preparing to hold the opening ceremony for the Champions Trophy on February 16 in Lahore. A PCB source told PTI that Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has cleared a series of events building up to the tournament's first match on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi, where Pakistan will face New Zealand. The PCB intends to officially open the renovated Gaddafi Stadium on February 7, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif serving as the chief guest.

On February 11, the PCB will also inaugurate the newly restored National Stadium in Karachi, with President Asif Ali Zardari as the chief guest.

Furthermore, the source stated that the PCB and ICC are in the final stages of planning the captains' press conference and photoshoots, which will take place in Lahore on February 16.

The big opening event will take place at Huzoori Bagh in the historic Lahore Fort, and invitations have been given to officials from various cricket boards, celebrities, cricketing icons, and government leaders.

While the participation of Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the Lahore events is still pending confirmation from the ICC and PCB, it's important to note that India will be playing their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai as part of a hybrid model agreement between the ICC, PCB, and BCCI. If India qualifies for the final, that match will also be held in Dubai on March 9.

The PCB has also announced a groundbreaking initiative to host three distinct cultural opening ceremonies prior to the tournament, highlighting the country's diverse heritage. Despite the anticipation surrounding the event, the attendance of ICC Chairman Jay Shah at the opening ceremonies in Pakistan is uncertain.

