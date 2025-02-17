Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, host Pakistan has stooped to a new low as they removed the Indian flag from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. See the viral video.

Champions Trophy 2025 has been in the news ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to send Team India to host nation Pakistan due to security reasons. Now, in what could be labelled as a cheap tactic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed the Indian flag from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the tournament, sparking a controversy on social media. A video of the stadium is doing rounds online wherein flags of the seven other participating nations can be seen hoisted and only the Indian flag is missing.

See the viral video:

No Indian flag in Karachi: As only the Indian team faced security issues in Pakistan and refused to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, the PCB removed the Indian flag from the Karachi stadium while keeping the flags of the other guest playing nations. pic.twitter.com/rjM9LcWQXs — Arsalan (@Arslan1245) February 16, 2025

Not just in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium even at the National Stadium in Karachi, the Indian flag was removed. Netizens are seeing this move as PCB's response to BCCI's decision to not send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Not only this, PCB had to agree to the hybrid model according to which India will play all its matches at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Deets about Champions Trophy 2025

The ninth edition of the ICC tournament is set to begin on February 19 with a high-voltage match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi. Team India will commence its campaign the next day against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will then face its arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai. Other teams participating in the Champions Trophy 2025 include Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa and England. The finals will be played on March 9.