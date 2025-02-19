Shaheen Afridi had a tough time against the opposing batsmen and was unable to secure any wickets, which allowed the Black Caps to post a challenging total.

In the opening match of Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi, a heated exchange took place between team captain Mohammad Rizwan and bowler Shaheen Afridi. The first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 saw Pakistan deliver a disappointing performance, particularly in the bowling department, as the New Zealand batsmen took control of the game.

Shaheen Afridi had a tough time against the opposing batsmen and was unable to secure any wickets, which allowed the Black Caps to post a challenging total. His underwhelming performance was clear as the New Zealand batsmen dealt with him comfortably, especially during the final overs of the innings.

Tensions rose during the 47th over when Shaheen Afridi's delivery beat Tom Latham, resulting in an inside edge that sped to the boundary for four runs. Despite the quality of the delivery, Captain Mohammad Rizwan showed his frustration towards Shaheen Afridi, indicating his disappointment with the bowler's performance.

The incident did not go unnoticed by the commentators, with Simon Doull expressing his support for the bowler on air. He stated, "I'm sorry, but you cannot be criticizing the bowler there. It was a truly exceptional delivery."

In the match, New Zealand displayed a clinical performance as they defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening game of the Champions Trophy in Karachi on Wednesday. Tom Latham and Will Young both scored centuries, while Glenn Phillips added a fiery fifty, leading New Zealand to a total of 320 for 5 in 50 overs.

