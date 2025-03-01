Singh, a chartered accountant by profession and a passionate cricket enthusiast, has previously served as a net bowler for both Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dubai.

India's top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer and net bowler Jaskiran Singh shared a heartwarming experience at the ICC Academy during the fierce Champions Trophy training. After regularly training with teams like Bangladesh and Pakistan, Jaskiran was pleasantly pleased by Iyer's thoughtful gift.

Although he had been involved with other teams, Jaskiran hadn't had the chance to bowl to the Indian batters because Rohit Sharma's squad had enough off-spinners. This left him feeling a bit let down until Iyer approached him during India's practice session at long-off.

Iyer's warm greeting to Jaskiran, "Paaji kya haal-chaal, sab badiya?" as reported by PTI, took the net bowler by surprise. What happened next was an even greater surprise, highlighting the camaraderie and sportsmanship that transcends boundaries in the world of cricket.

"Shreyas bhai came up to me and asked 'what's your shoe size'? I said 10, and then he said I've got something for you and he gave me these spikes. It really means a lot," Jaskiran shared.

As a net bowler eagerly awaiting the chance to bowl to the Indian team, this moment was truly exceptional. Although he had not yet been given the opportunity to bowl in the nets, he had the privilege of fielding for India on multiple occasions during training sessions.

"I am a part of the ICC net bowling team for the Champions Trophy. Today was one such special moment of my life. Received these spikes from Shreyas Iyer,” he said.

VIDEO | Here is what Jaskiran Singh, a Charted Accountant and part-time cricketer from UAE said after receiving a pair of shoes from India batter Shreyas Iyer on the sidelines of India's training session in Dubai on Friday. Jaskiran has been residing in UAE for last 18 years and… pic.twitter.com/tkNPqtddaX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2025

“In this tournament, I've fielded for them (India) but was waiting for an opportunity to bowl to them. I've bowled to Pakistan and Bangladesh; that was a really good experience. And then this, coming from Shreyas Bhai means a lot."

Iyer, a key player for India during the tournament, made a significant impact by scoring an important half-century in the much-anticipated match against Pakistan last Sunday. This win secured India's place in the semi-finals and underscored Iyer's importance in the team's middle order.

