The Indian cricket team is currently up against Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This eagerly awaited game is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a place where India has enjoyed considerable success.

In an interesting turn of events, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first. This choice marks the 11th consecutive toss loss for Team India in ODIs, tying a world record alongside Netherlands. The streak of toss losses began during the 2023 ICC World Cup final and has persisted through various series and matches since.

Despite this unfortunate trend, Indian fans still recall the 2023 World Cup final, where Australia triumphed with a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. However, under KL Rahul's leadership, India managed to clinch a 2-1 series win against South Africa in their next ODI series.

In their recent home ODI series, India dominated England with a clean 3-0 sweep. Historically, India and Bangladesh have faced off 41 times in ODI cricket, with India winning 32 of those encounters. Bangladesh has claimed victory in eight matches, while one ended in a draw.

In their last meeting during the Champions Trophy semi-final in 2017, India achieved a convincing nine-wicket win over Bangladesh. The two teams have clashed twice in ODIs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the 2018 Asia Cup, with India winning both times.

