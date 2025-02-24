Title contenders India's slot in the semifinals of ICC Champions Trophy was confirmed on Monday following New Zealand's victory over Bangladesh, the result also eliminating tournament hosts Pakistan from the event.

Besides India, New Zealand, who have registered two victories in as many matches, also advanced to the last four stage from Group A.

India won their first two matches in convincing fashion, beating both Bangladesh and Pakistan by identical margin of six wickets. Having lost their first two games, Pakistan needed a lot of results to go their way to ensure their qualification for the semifinals.

However, the campaign of Mohammad Rizwan's team came to a premature end after the Kiwis chased down a target of 237 against Bangladesh with as many as 23 balls to spare.

On Sunday, India rode on a clinical performance to outclass traditional rivals Pakistan with plenty to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 241. Virat Kohli then regained his glorious touch with his 51st ODI hundred, and was ably supported by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, as India completed the chase with 45 balls to spare to inch closer to the semifinals.

This is the first time Pakistan is hosting an ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup.

