The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to be held from February 19 to March 9, featuring eight teams divided into two groups.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a unique hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with matches set to be held in Pakistan and Dubai as part of an agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reported India Today.

In addition, both boards have come to a mutual decision regarding the 2026 T20 World Cup, determining that Pakistan will not travel to India for their league-stage match against India, which will instead be hosted in Colombo.

Although the PCB will not be receiving any financial compensation for this arrangement, they have successfully secured hosting rights for an ICC Women’s tournament post-2027. This agreement has been met with positive feedback from all parties involved, ensuring seamless planning for these prestigious events while also addressing logistical and geopolitical concerns.

The PCB will be responsible for hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025, with Pakistan slated to host 10 matches during the tournament. However, all three of India’s league matches, including the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan, will be held in Dubai. Furthermore, the semifinals and final of the tournament are also scheduled to take place in Dubai. In the event that India is eliminated after the league stage, the semifinals and final will be relocated to Lahore and Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

Previously, the PCB had stipulated that if India declined to travel to Pakistan for the ICC event, they would reciprocate by not traveling to India for the T20 World Cup in 2026, which is set to be co-hosted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the BCCI. The PCB has proposed playing their matches in Colombo. The venues for the semifinals and final of the 2026 T20 World Cup will be determined at a later date.

The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to be held from February 19 to March 9, featuring eight teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinals, culminating in the final match. This innovative hosting format mirrors the successful approach employed during the Men's 50-over Asia Cup last year, which was hosted by Pakistan. Notably, India's matches, including the semifinal and final were held in Colombo.

Also read| IND vs AUS 3rd Test Brisbane Weather Forecast: Will rain spoilsport on Day 1 at Gabba?