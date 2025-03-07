India, the 2002 co-champions and 2013 champions of the Champions Trophy, have a chance to win their third title (second outright). New Zealand is aiming for their second title in the history of the tournament.

The Champions Trophy 2025 final, featuring India and New Zealand, is set to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9th, which falls on a Sunday. This will be the second occasion that these two teams face off in the tournament's final. As they compete for the championship title, both teams stand to gain substantial financial rewards.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a significant prize pool of USD 6.9 million (approximately INR 60.06 crore) for the Champions Trophy 2025. Each team participating in the tournament is assured of receiving USD 125,000 (around INR 1.08 crore) just for taking part. Additionally, teams will earn USD 34,000 (INR 2.95 crore) for each win during the group stage.

How much prize money will the winner and runner-up of India vs New Zealand final will get?

If India wins the CT 2025 finals, they will secure an impressive USD 2.24 million (approximately INR 19.49 crore), while the runner-up will take home USD 1.12 million (around INR 9.74 crore). Should India come out on top, their total earnings would reach USD 2.46 million (approximately INR 21.4 crore), including their winnings from the group stage. On the other hand, if India does not succeed, they will still leave with USD 1.34 million (around INR 11.6 crore).

IND v NZ Champions Trophy history

The last time India and New Zealand met in the final was back in 2000, where New Zealand triumphed under Stephen Fleming's captaincy at the Gymkhana Ground in Nairobi.

This will be India's third straight appearance in the Champions Trophy final, having previously been runners-up to Pakistan in 2017. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team is eager to achieve back-to-back ICC trophies following their T20 World Cup victory in 2024. Additionally, this final marks India's fourth consecutive appearance in an ICC final, having faced defeats against Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals.

