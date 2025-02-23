There have been rumors circulating that Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is in a relationship with British singer Jasmin Walia.

The Champions Trophy 2025 features an exciting match between India and Pakistan, showcasing not just intense cricket but also generating off-field excitement. One of the highlights is the appearance of Jasmin Walia, who is rumored to be the girlfriend of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, in the stands. A viral photo of her at the stadium contributes to the already electric atmosphere, sparking widespread speculation and chatter on social media.

Rumours

Last year, actor-model Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya announced their separation. Recently, observant Reddit users have speculated that Hardik Pandya might be involved with Jasmin Walia. Some even shared separate photos of the two from the same location in Greece, suggesting they were on vacation together.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin, a talented British singer and television personality, has showcased her musical abilities by releasing songs in English, Punjabi, and Hindi. In 2017, she achieved great success with her single "Bom Diggy," a collaboration with Zack Knight.

Her journey in the entertainment industry began with her appearance on the reality TV series "The Only Way Is Essex" in 2010. Jasmin further expanded her reach by launching a YouTube channel in February 2014, where she shared captivating song covers alongside renowned artists like Zack Knight and Ollie Green Music.

Notably, Jasmin's presence on the show "Desi Rascals 2" in 2015, alongside her then-boyfriend Ross Worswick, garnered significant attention. She made her mark in the music scene with the release of her first single, "Dum Dee Dee Dum," in 2016, in collaboration with Zack Knight. Following this, she released her second single, "Girl Like Me," on her YouTube channel the same year.

Continuing her musical journey, Jasmin released her third song, "Temple," in 2017, which was followed by the hits "Go Down" and "Bom Diggy." Her entry into Bollywood with the song "Bom Diggy" in the 2018 film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" marked a significant milestone in her career. Jasmin's versatility and talent have undoubtedly solidified her position as a rising star in the music industry.