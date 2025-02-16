A report claiming a 'heated argument' between head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar has surfaced online over Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's position in Team India for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Team India is all set for the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament with its first match against Bangladesh on February 20. However, as the Men in Blue gears up for CT2025, a selection dispute between head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, has surfaced over the position of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the batting lineup. This has reportedly led to heated debates within the team management.

When Team India's preliminary squad was announced, Ajit Agarkar named Rishabh Pant as the number one wicketkeeper. However, after beating England 3-0 at home, Gambhir stated that KL Rahul is India's first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs.

“Ultimately, it’s very difficult to talk about individuals, but all I can say is that if Pant is a part of the squad, he will get an opportunity. But at the moment, obviously, KL is our number one wicketkeeper, and he’s delivered for us,” said Gambhir.

Not only on Rishabh but on Shreyas Iyer as well, Gambhir and Agarkar reportedly have differences in opinion. Iyer was the leading run-getter in the middle order in the ODI series against England, despite being dropped in the first game. But, as per a report by Times of India, it was a 'heated' selection meeting over Iyer's retention and second wicketkeeper.

''Selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar, while announcing the Champions Trophy squad, had claimed Pant was the first-choice wicketkeeper. As it turned out, Pant is the only player in the squad who didn't get a game in the three ODIs in the England series. Sources indicated that there had been heated debate in the selection meeting around retaining Shreyas Iyer in the team and over the second wicketkeeper's slot,'' read the Times of India report.