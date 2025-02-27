The recent breach has raised worries about the security measures put in place by the PCB. This event is important for Pakistan as it is the first time they have hosted such a tournament in nearly three decades.

Security breaches have once again troubled the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a pitch invasion that took place following the Afghanistan vs England Champions Trophy Match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. This incident occurred just moments after Afghanistan's thrilling eight-run victory over England.

A fan managed to bypass security and ran onto the field in an attempt to celebrate with the ecstatic Afghan players. However, the intruder was quickly apprehended and removed by security personnel. Images of the incident rapidly spread across social media.

Afghan cricket fan entered in Gaddafi Stadium playing area to meet Afghan team players then security officials caught him after he met them...

#PakistanCricket #AfgvsEng #EngvsAfg pic.twitter.com/zQQw27UplA — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 26, 2025

This latest breach has heightened concerns about the security measures implemented by the PCB, particularly given the significance of this ICC event for Pakistan, marking the first time in 29 years that the country is hosting such a tournament.

Earlier, during a match between Bangladesh and New Zealand, another security breach took place when a man rushed onto the field and tried to grab Rachin Ravindra from behind. The PCB acted swiftly, arresting the individual and banning him from all cricket venues in the country.

The PCB has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with security agencies to improve and bolster current security protocols. Nevertheless, the recent incident has raised questions about Pakistan's ability to successfully host major events.

Following their victory over England, Afghanistan is now vying for a place in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals. Their next match against Australia on February 28 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be crucial. If Afghanistan wins and England defeats South Africa, they will secure a spot in the final four. However, if South Africa wins against England, they will take the last semifinal berth based on points.

